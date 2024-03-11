MANCHESTER, N.H. – Hours before President Biden returns to New Hampshire for the first time in nearly two years, Steve Shurtleff says he forgives – but will not forget.
“I forgive, but I haven’t forgotten how New Hampshire was treated,” the longtime Democratic state representative and former state House speaker told Fox News on Monday.
Shurtleff, a strong Biden supporter dating back to the president’s first White House run in 1988,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump met with Laken Riley’s family backstage before Georgia rally: ‘Profoundly honored’ - March 11, 2024
- Biden returns to the key battleground state he snubbed in the presidential primaries - March 11, 2024
- West Virginia bill that would allow teachers remove ‘threatening’ students from class fails - March 11, 2024