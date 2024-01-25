The last time President Joe Biden visited Superior, Wisconsin, he warned of the danger posed by the deteriorating John A. Blatnik Memorial Bridge — pointing out the decades-old corrosion that had weakened the overpass connecting the two port cities in Wisconsin and Minnesota and vowing to fix it.
Biden is returning to that bridge at the tip of Lake Superior on Thursday to announce nearly $5 billion in federal funding that would upgrade it and dozens of similar infrastructure projects n
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- All but two Senate Democrats sign on to Palestinian statehood measure - January 25, 2024
- Nikki Haley fires back at Trump’s social media attacks with link to donate to her campaign - January 25, 2024
- McConnell asserts Biden’s ‘clear authority’ for Iran airstrikes, says president should do more to deter terror - January 25, 2024