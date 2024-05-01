BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – Democrat turned independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is firing back against repeated claims that he’s a spoiler in the 2024 election rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.

Kennedy on Wednesday once again argued that he, rather than Biden, is the only candidate who can defeat Trump in November – and showcased a new internal poll conducted by his campaign to make his point – as he announced a “no-spoiler pledge.”

