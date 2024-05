President Biden announced Tuesday that his administration is hiking tariffs on $18 billion worth of Chinese imports while vowing that the U.S. will “never allow” Beijing to “unfairly control the market” for electric vehicles.

The new measures include an increase in the tariff rate on electric vehicles from 25% to 100% this year along with hikes on tariffs in “strategic sectors” including steel, aluminum, semiconductors, batteries and solar cells, th

