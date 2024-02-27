President Biden is running out of time to fulfill his 2020 presidential campaign promise to abolish the death penalty, leaving an opening for his opposition to capitalize on the issue.

During Biden’s 2020 campaign, he vowed to end the federal death penalty and, after taking office three years ago, his incoming administration considered several possible options to do so.

However, none came to fruition, and there are about eight months until the November election.

While Bid

[Read Full story at source]