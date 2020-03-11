Biden, Sanders cancel rallies due to coronavirus fears; no debate audience

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled primary election-night rallies on Tuesday over coronavirus fears and the party said the next debate between the two contenders would have no audience.
