President Joe Biden thanked Congressional leaders Saturday after the Senate passed a controversial six-bill government funding package in the early hours of the day following a brief partial government shutdown.
“Thank you to Leaders Schumer and McConnell, Senators Murray and Collins, Speaker Mike Johnson, Leader Jeffries, and Representatives Granger and DeLauro, for their leadership,” Biden said in a statement.
The President called the mammoth $1.2 trillion spendin
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden says $1.2T spending package is ‘good news for the American people,’ but Congress’ work isn’t over - March 23, 2024
- Israel lauds Congress’ blow to UN agency with alleged Hamas ties as investigations continue - March 23, 2024
- Meet the former Dem Congressman facing more federal charges than George Santos - March 23, 2024