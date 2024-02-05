President Biden declared that Americans would be living in a “nightmare” if former President Trump succeeds in winning re-election.
Biden made the claim during a series of campaign events in Nevada Sunday ahead of the state’s primary. He decried Trump for his aspirations to being a “dictator” and his vow of “retribution” for his supporters following Jan. 6.
“We have to keep the White House. We must keep the Senate,” Biden sai
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Blake Masters’ campaign shared misleading fundraising numbers, failed to disclose candidate loaned $1 million - February 5, 2024
- United Nations Foundation is quietly fueling climate policy, funding staff in Dem states - February 5, 2024
- Biden says Americans will be living in a ‘nightmare’ if Trump wins re-election - February 5, 2024