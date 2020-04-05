Biden says coronavirus may force Democrats to hold ‘virtual’ presidential convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, said on Sunday the party may be forced to host a “virtual” nominating convention in August due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
