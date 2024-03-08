President Biden on Friday said his decision on whether to debate President Trump ahead of Election Day is dependent on his opponent’s “behavior.”
Biden was asked on Friday, the day after his State of the Union address, if he would debate Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.
“Depends on his behavior,” Biden said.
TRUMP CALLS FOR DEBATES WITH BIDEN ‘ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE’
Biden’s comment
