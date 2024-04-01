President Biden said Monday that he “didn’t do that” when asked about his official White House proclamation, declaring March 31, the same day as Easter, as “Transgender Day Of Visibility.”

In an exchange with reporters at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, Biden declined responsibility for the proclamation when asked about House Speaker Mike Johnson’s, R-La., criticism of the action. Over the weekend, Johnson wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitt

[Read Full story at source]