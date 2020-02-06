Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the “gut punch” he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth place.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- NASA astronaut Christina Koch returning to Earth after record space station mission - February 5, 2020
- China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases found on cruise ship off Japan - February 5, 2020
- Biden says he is ‘not going anywhere’ after poor showing in Iowa - February 5, 2020