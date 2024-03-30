President Biden said Friday, on the one-year anniversary of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s detention in Russia, that the U.S. government is working every day to secure his release and is “not giving up.”
Gershkovich, 32, was arrested on espionage charges for allegedly collecting secret military information while he was on a work trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. The Federal Security Service said he was acting on U.S. orders to obtain state se
