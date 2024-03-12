President Biden said he doesn’t plan on taking executive action to address the record numbers of migrants coming into the United States through the southern border after indicating that he might, following failed efforts to find a legislative fix.
Biden was asked Monday about the possibility of unilaterally adding safeguards to the U.S.-Mexico border, a move that would be reminiscent of controversial actions taken by former President Donald Trump when he took office.

