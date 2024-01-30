President Biden on Tuesday indicated he had decided on how to respond after three U.S. soldiers were killed in a drone attack that his administration has blamed on Iran-backed militia groups.
Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for a campaign event in Florida, the president said “yes,” when asked if he had decided on a response, though did not offer any details.
The president said he held Iran responsible because they had supplied the weapons to
