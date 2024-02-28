President Biden revealed Wednesday that he is making an unannounced trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical exam.
Biden has undergone yearly physical examinations since the beginning of his term, in line with every other commander in chief since President Richard Nixon.
Walter Reed, the hospital used by all presidents for routine medical care and examinations, is located in Bethesda, Maryland.
POLL SHOWS BIDEN’S LEAD OVER TRUMP SH
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden says he’s making unannounced visit to Walter Reed for physical exam - February 28, 2024
- Marianne Williamson returns to presidential race, saying Biden is vulnerable against Trump - February 28, 2024
- Washington state’s budget in flux as Republicans try to repeal carbon program - February 28, 2024