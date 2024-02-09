President Biden addressed the nation Thursday night, saying his memory is “fine” and defended his re-election campaign, saying he is the “most qualified person in this country to be president.”
Biden’s address to the nation from the White House Thursday night comes just hours after Special Counsel Robert Hur released his report, which did not recommend criminal charges against the president for mishandling classified documents. Those records included class
