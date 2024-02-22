President Biden met with the late Alexei Navalny’s widow and daughter on Thursday in California, following the loss of the Russian opposition leader.

Biden said on Friday there was “no doubt” the death of Navalny was a “consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did.”

After Navalny died, Russian officials claimed he was not feeling well after he went for a walk at the penal colony where he was jailed in Siberia before losing consciousness and dying

