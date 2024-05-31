President Biden said Friday after former President Donald Trump was found guilty in his New York criminal trial “he’ll be given the opportunity, as he should, to appeal that decision, just like everyone else has that opportunity.”
Biden added that it was “reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict.”
A jury convicted Trump Thursday on all 34 counts of falsi
