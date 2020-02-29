Biden seeks decisive South Carolina win to breathe life into presidential bid

Former Vice President Joe Biden seeks a decisive victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as the leading candidate for the party’s nomination.
