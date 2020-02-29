Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as front-runner for the party’s nomination.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Biden seeks decisive South Carolina win to revive presidential bid - February 29, 2020
- U.S. and Taliban sign troop withdrawal deal; now comes the hard part - February 29, 2020
- Local spread of coronavirus marks turning point in U.S. - February 29, 2020