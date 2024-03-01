President Biden signed a funding measure on Friday that was agreed upon by congressional leaders and passed in both the House and Senate, once again averting a government shutdown.

Biden signed H.R. 7463, a funding bill titled “Extension of Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2024,” which extends the March 1 funding deadline for the first slate of appropriations bills by one week, pushing it to March 8.

Those bills will head to the House and Senate for

