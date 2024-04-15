President Biden left a question about Iran’s recent attacks against Israel unanswered at a press conference on Monday.
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the question shortly before Biden departed from his presser with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.
Several reporters began shouting questions at the two world leaders, but Doocy’s query rang loud and clear.
“President Biden, you told Iran, ‘Don’t,’ and they did it any
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Millions of dollars pour into crucial Senate race as Dems try to derail GOP campaign: ‘Relentless assault’ - April 15, 2024
- Biden silent after being pressed about Iranian strike against Israel: ‘What now?’ - April 15, 2024
- Supreme Court rejects appeal from Black Lives Matter leader held liable for violent attack on police officer - April 15, 2024