President Biden made a point Friday to quickly single out Republicans for Ukraine funding struggles during a brief meeting overseas with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Biden, speaking to Zelenskyy in Paris a day after D-Day commemorations, told the Ukrainian leader “You haven’t bowed down. You haven’t yielded at all. You continue to fight in a way that is just remarkable. It’s remarkable. And we’re not going to walk away from you.”
“I apologize
