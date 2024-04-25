President Biden sparked outrage Tuesday when he made the Sign of the Cross while rallying against abortion restrictions.

Biden made the ostensibly pious gesture in Tampa while Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried complained about Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s tightening six-week ban on abortion.

“We come back here to the state of Florida, where Ron DeSantis felt like he needed to run for president, so 15 weeks wasn’t good enough,” said Fried.

[Read Full story at source]