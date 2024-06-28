President Biden spoke to reporters following Thursday night’s CNN debate and expressed the belief that he performed well against former President Trump.
“I think we did well,” Biden told reporters at an Atlanta area Waffle House when asked how he performed.
When asked if he had any concerns about his performance, the president said, “No it’s hard to debate a liar, New York Times pointed how he lied 26 times. Big lies.”
Biden was then a
