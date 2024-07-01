President Biden addressed the nation Monday evening following the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity in Trump v. United States.
The Supreme Court ruled that a former president has substantial immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while in office, but not for unofficial acts.
In a 6-3 decision, the Court sent the matter back down to a lower court, as the justices did not apply the ruling to whether or not former President Trump is immune
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)