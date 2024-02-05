President Biden’s support among Black voters has dropped significantly since 2020, and his supporters are beginning to blame the change on “disinformation.”

The Democratic Party in South Carolina, where the Black vote essentially saved Biden’s candidacy in the 2020 primary, launched a program seeking to “educate” the state’s Black voters this month. Party officials went on a 30-stop bus tour of the state in an effort to close “the informa

[Read Full story at source]