HOOKSETT, N.H. – Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, who’s a top surrogate for President Biden’s re-election campaign, is taking aim at the small but growing number of Democrats urging the president to end his re-election bid.
“It doesn’t help. Let’s be candid here,” Newsom said as he spoke with reporters during a stop Monday in New Hampshire, the third swing state that the governor has campaigned in on behalf of Biden since Thursday.
