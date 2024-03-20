President Biden swept Democratic presidential primaries in four states on Tuesday.
The Associated Press projected that the president would score victories in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio.
The victories for Biden come a week after he clinched the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination after sweeping last week’s contests.
WHERE THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACES STAND
Hours after Biden became the Democrats’ presumptive presiden
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump sweeps March 19 Republican presidential primaries - March 19, 2024
- Biden sweeps March 19 Democratic presidential primaries - March 19, 2024
- Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee’s brother killed in shooting: sheriff - March 19, 2024