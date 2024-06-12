FIRST ON FOX: President Biden is facing heat from one swing state Democrat imploring him to take action on the high gas prices plaguing the people of this state.
Rep. Ruben Gallego, the likely Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona, sent a letter to Biden on Wednesday, requesting he specifically moves to provide relief for Western states, as he did for states in the Northeast last month.
“Arizona families and business owners should not have to pay a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden takes heat from swing state Democrat over high gas prices plaguing his constituents: ‘Disappointing’ - June 12, 2024
- Fiscal hawks slam ‘worst’ 2024 earmarks from both parties totaling $22B in spending - June 12, 2024
- Lindsey Graham requests full Senate briefing on ISIS border threat after terrorist bust - June 12, 2024