President Biden attempted a joke about his memory during a speech in Washington, D.C., Monday, seemingly taking a jab at Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report.
Delivering remarks at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference, Biden spoke about his bipartisan infrastructure law, which he credits for allowing his administration to continue “making the biggest investment in climate change ever anywhere in the entire world.”
“After devastatin
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden chides Republicans, fails to mention border in remarks on spending bill - February 13, 2024
- Secretary Austin to be released from hospital after treatment for bladder issue - February 13, 2024
- Biden’s tweet touting economic gains haunt him as Wall Street sees sharp declines Tuesday - February 13, 2024