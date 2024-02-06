President Biden told a crowd in Las Vegas on Sunday that he recently met with Francois Mitterrand, the French president who has been dead for nearly 30 years.
The comments came while Biden was warning of the dangers of a potential second Trump presidency, as he aimed to shore up enthusiasm ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Nevada.
Biden recounted a story he has told many times during his presidency, about a meeting he had with French President Emmanuel Macron during a G
