President Biden told union leaders that he’d been warned not to spend too much time speaking to them on Wednesday ahead of NATO summit proceedings.

Biden’s schedule stated that he would “drop by” the AFL-CIO union meeting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning, and he kept his remarks to the group brief. Biden has a packed schedule for the final three days of the week, and his public appearances are under more scrutiny now as Democrats have begun calling for

[Read Full story at source]