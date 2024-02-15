President Biden on Wednesday issued an order to temporarily halt the deportation of Palestinians from the U.S. for 18 months, citing the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and West Bank amid Israel’s military offensive against Hamas.
The temporary halt on deportations will be through the Deferred Enforcement Departure, the White House said in a memo.
“Pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct the foreign relations of the United States, I h
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- George judge set to hear evidence against DA Fani Willis in Trump case that could disqualify her - February 14, 2024
- Special counsel Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to reject Trump request to delay 2020 election case - February 14, 2024
- Biden temporarily shields Palestinians from US deportation, cites conditions in Gaza - February 14, 2024