President Biden on Wednesday issued an order to temporarily halt the deportation of Palestinians from the U.S. for 18 months, citing the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and West Bank amid Israel’s military offensive against Hamas.

The temporary halt on deportations will be through the Deferred Enforcement Departure, the White House said in a memo.

“Pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct the foreign relations of the United States, I h

[Read Full story at source]