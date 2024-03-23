Just as illegal immigrants rushed the southern border in El Paso, Texas, the Biden administration is locked in a months-long legal battle with Gov. Greg Abbott over a controversial anti-illegal immigration law.

Senate Bill 4 was passed by the Texas legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December. The law allows police to arrest those in the country illegally by making it a state crime for someone to enter or re-enter the country illegally. It also allows state judges to order il

[Read Full story at source]