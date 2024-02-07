President Biden and former President Donald Trump are basically all knotted up in a likely November election rematch, a new national poll suggests.
But an NPR/PBS NewsHour survey released on Wednesday indicates that the president’s advantage over Trump increases if the former president is convicted of a crime.
The poll also indicates that Biden is basically tied with former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in a hypothetical general election showdo
