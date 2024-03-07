Family members of six remaining American hostages in Gaza will be guests of lawmakers at President Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday.
Thursday will mark five months since the attacks in Israel by Hamas terrorists that killed at least 1,200 people, including 32 Americans.
At least six American hostages remain in Gaza as the war between Hamas terrorists and Israeli forces continues.
Several of the hostages’ family members will be in attendance at the Capi
