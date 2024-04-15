President Biden is set to host Iraq’s leader this week for talks after Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend. U.S. forces in Iraq were specifically credited with helping shoot down Iranian missiles that were intending to strike Israel.
Monday’s meeting between Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani is expected to address regional stability and the viability of keeping an American military presence in Iraq, through whic
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden to host Iraq’s leader after Iran’s attack on Israel spurs chaos across the Middle East - April 15, 2024
- Colorado House passes semiautomatic firearm ban that faces uphill battle in State Senate - April 15, 2024
- House Speaker Johnson to push Israel aid this week, could include package with billions to Ukraine, Taiwan - April 15, 2024