President Biden is set to speak Monday morning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a source has confirmed to Fox News, as tensions between the U.S. and Israel are escalating over the direction of the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The scheduled meeting – which would be the first call since Feb. 15 – comes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered a speech Thursday calling for Netanyahu’s ouster and labeling him an “obstacle to peace.” The next
