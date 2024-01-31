President Biden will travel to East Palestine, Ohio in February to mark the one-year anniversary of the disastrous train derailment in the town, a White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital.
Biden was heavily criticized at the time of the incident for never visiting the town. The official says Biden will discuss his administration’s efforts to ensure railroad safety.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.
