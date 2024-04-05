President Biden is scheduled to travel to Baltimore on Friday afternoon, where he will tour the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers officials on site will give the president an operational update on response efforts as workers continue to clear the Patapsco River to reopen the Port of Baltimore. Biden will be joined by Gov. Wes Moore, Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and several federal representatives, as well as Tran
