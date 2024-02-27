President Biden plans to visit the southern border in Brownsville, Texas later this week, though according to recent data, apprehensions in the sector are some of the lowest across the border.

On Monday, Border Patrol agents apprehended 4,752 illegal immigrants along the southern border, from California through Texas, according to a chart provided to Fox News from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source.

Some places saw triple digit numbers, including Eagle Pass Statio

[Read Full story at source]