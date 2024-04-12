The Treasury Department this week admitted that any funds sent to Iran directly go toward funding “violent” activities of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps “before it’s ever used for their people and humanitarian aid.”
Sen. Tim Scott is now demanding answers from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, after Deputy Secretary Adewale Adeyemo testified about Iran’s use of humanitarian aid before the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesd
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden Treasury Dept official testifies ‘any dollar’ Iran gets in aid will fund ‘violent’ activities - April 12, 2024
- Tennessee lawmakers pass bill criminalizing adults who help minors get transgender procedures - April 12, 2024
- Biden administration cracks down on lightbulbs as part of climate agenda - April 12, 2024