President Biden and former President Trump’s tense Thursday night match-up was the first debate since 1960 to not feature a live audience.
CNN CEO Mark Thompson told Axios earlier this week that he was aiming for “an absolutely classic debate,” similar to the first-ever televised debate between former Presidents Kennedy and Nixon in 1960.
It was one of several details that spurred comparisons online between the CNN Presidential Debate and the historically significan
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden-Trump debate compared to Nixon and Kennedy’s historic matchup - June 28, 2024
- Top 5 moments during Trump-Biden debate showdown: ‘I didn’t have sex with a porn star’ - June 28, 2024
- Trump, Biden to hold dueling rallies in these key states post debate as they aim to expand the 2024 map - June 28, 2024