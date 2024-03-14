Minutes after they clinched the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, President Biden and former President Donald Trump took aim at each other as their 2024 general election rematch fired up.
“Donald Trump is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America,” Biden argued in a statement as he targeted his Republican challenger.
And Trump, blasting his Democratic predecessor in the White House, charged in
