President Biden will visit the southern border on Thursday – the same day former President Trump is also scheduled to go.

Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, and local leaders, according to a White House official.

That same day, Trump is delivering remarks in Eagle Pass, Texas, Fox News has previously confirmed.

Brownsville and Eagle Pass are about 325 miles, or about a 5-hour-20 minute drive, apart.

