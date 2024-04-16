FIRST ON FOX: A group of top Senate Republican leaders is urging President Biden to block oil sanctions relief for the Venezuelan government, an authoritarian regime which continues to oppress its opponents.
The seven lawmakers, led by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, sent a letter to the president Friday, calling on him to cancel the so-called General License 44, which is set to come up for renewal later this week. They argued that Venezuela’s government has failed
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War will lie in honor at the US Capitol - April 16, 2024
- White House deems House impeachment inquiry ‘over,’ President Biden formally declines to testify - April 16, 2024
- Biden under fire for shutting down US oil production, urged to impose sanctions on Venezuela - April 16, 2024