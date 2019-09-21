Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, on Saturday called for an investigation into reports that President Donald Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden and his son.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Biden urges investigation into Trump Ukraine call - September 21, 2019
- Shooting at South Carolina bar leaves two dead, eight wounded - September 21, 2019
- After strikes, youth climate activists keep pressure on leaders - September 21, 2019