President Biden said on Friday that the justice system “should be respected” and that it was “reckless” for former President Donald Trump to claim that the verdict in his New York trial was “rigged,” just days after he told his supporters the Supreme Court could not “stop” him from carrying out his agenda.
“It’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they donR
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden urges respect for legal system after Trump conviction while publicly flouting SCOTUS rulings - June 1, 2024
- Trump verdict makes significant number of Republicans less likely to support him: poll - June 1, 2024
- Will Trump lose his right to vote after felony conviction? DeSantis weighs in - June 1, 2024